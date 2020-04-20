Kodie Shane finally released her new song "I'm So Gone" with Lil Uzi Vert this month but, according to her, there won't be any more collaborations between the two rappers anytime soon.

Shortly after dropping the link to her track with the Philadelphia rapper, Kodie Shane removed the song from the internet and the alleged reason why may surprise you. Apparently, Uzi is not her biggest fan.

When one fan asked the Atlanta rapper if she would be open to dropping more music with the Eternal Atake star, she shockingly revealed that Uzi is holding a grudge against her.

"He hates me," she said on Twitter.

When somebody responded and asked her if she was joking, she clarified that her comments are completely legitimate.

"I wish I could," she added.

So far, Lil Uzi Vert has not commented on his relationship with Kodie Shane yet and the reason as to why he supposedly "hates" her was not disclosed. If it helps, Kodie isn't the only person that has drawn the ire of the multi-platinum recording artist.

In the last few months, he has kicked off a confusing feud with Playboi Carti, his former close friend. The two were set to release something new today but, as of now, neither of them has come through.