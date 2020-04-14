Kodie Shane Finally Releases "I'm So Gone" With Lil Uzi Vert

Kodie Shane's collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert appears to have taken on mythical status. The record has been teased for the past few years, and fans have been continuously wondering if it will ever see the light of day-- there have been leaks uploaded in various versions along the way. A thread on Reddit pondered what was happening to the collaboration over a year ago.

Well, it looks like Kodie Shane decided to say "fuck it" and dropped the song on her SoundCloud, finally. Fans should be pleased that the CDQ version of the record is finally available, even if it's limited to SoundCloud. Now the real question is, does the song live up to its history of hype? The comment section of her SoundCloud post seems to think so, as followers praise the song's release after a three-year wait. "Never thought this day would come," one fan commented.

The production is hazy and lullaby-esque with Kodie's baby-voice vocals mumbling along for the hook while Uzi echoes behind her. What do you think? Kodie doesn't exactly have a proper verse, instead she handles a bridge and hook, before her and Uzi go back and forth on a brief verse.

Watch Kodie Shane's recent episode of Snack Review below if you missed it.

Uzi recently delivered his long-awaited Eternal Atake album on top of the deluxe edition featuring LUV Vs The World 2, so there's more than enough Uzi music to go around right now.