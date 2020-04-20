What the hell is going on with Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert?

The two rappers have seemingly been embroiled in a strange beef, which is humorously one-sided so far. Lil Uzi Vert has been taunting Playboi Carti on social media, dissing his new song "@ MEH" and choosing to release new music at the exact same time as his former friend. They both selected today as their release date, tweeting out the news and confirming. However, when the clock struck midnight, neither artist dropped.

Of course, there is still time for both Carti and Uzi to release new music before the end of the day. In fact, Uzi might have gotten a head start, previewing a long stretch of unreleased music with a laughing emoji on Twitter.

Disgruntled Carti fans could be found in the comments of the post, voicing their confusion over the situation as a whole in addition to the current non-drop storyline.

Only time will tell if Uzi and Carti decide to stay true to their word. Is something other than music arriving today? Some fans have suggested that the beef is truly non-existent and the two rappers are working together to rile up their loyal followings. Do you think that's the case?