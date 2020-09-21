It seems pretty surprising that Tekashi 6ix9ine has had nothing to say about this yet but he seems to be taking it easy on social media following his own poor album sales.

Lil Reese, who is known as the Grim Reaper of Chicago and one of 6ix9ine's biggest enemies, recently released his new project Lamron 1, which features Don Q, but it, unfortunately, does not appear to be getting a lot of spin across the country. There have been reports that the mixtape is struggling to even move 500 units, which certainly isn't great at all.

While these numbers are pretty abysmal, some people are referring to Reese's new release as an album, clowning him online. The six-track effort was just something that the Grim Reaper quickly put together and released, potentially starting off a new series from the sounds of the title. He decided to snap back at his haters on social media, tweeting out an important detail that nobody is taking note of.

"They stupid ass don't know the difference between a mixtape which is free and a album," wrote Reese on Twitter, in a post that has since been deleted. "I drop mixtapes haven't drop 1 album yet...."

Despite his explanation, people are still riddling him with jokes. "Sold a PS5 first week," wrote one commenter on DJ Akademiks' page. "Not even a quarter of o block," critiqued another.

Did you listen to Lil Reese's new project Lamron 1? What did you think of it?