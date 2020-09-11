Lil Reese Releases New Mixtape "Lamron 1" Featuring Don Q & More

27-year-old Chicago drill rapper Lil Reese has found himself in the news because of his social media antics following a feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine. The two rappers traded shots over the internet before the Grim Reaper promised that he had a diss track coming for 6ix9ine.

It didn't take a long time for Reese Money to deliver, dropping six new songs as part of his Lamron 1 mixtape, which also includes some jabs at the rainbow-haired troll.

Lamron 1 features Don Q and two members of Lil Reese's 300 crew, OJ300 and JL300.

Among the standouts are "Crash" and "Blick".

Listen to the new project below and let us know if you're vibing with it.

Tracklist:

1. Tucked (feat. JL300 & OJ300)

2. They Know

3. Crash (feat. Don Q)

4. Nothin' (feat. OJ300 & JL300)

5. Throwin Sum

6. Blick (feat. OJ300 & JL300)