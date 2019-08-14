Lil Pump Goes Wild On Danny Wolf's New Song "Never Stop"

Lil Pump brings his youthful energy with him everywhere he goes. From the studio to the stage, Pump just radiates good energy. While he might not be everyone's favorite rapper, he's guaranteed to get the mosh pits going and the kids raging. Nobody is heading to the Floridian's discography for straight-up bars. People listen to Lil Pump to get lost in the moment with his hype ramblings about seemingly nothing important. He brought that energy to Danny Wolf's new mixtape to start things off, telling us all that his lifestyle will "Never Stop" in rapid succession.

With efforts from Ski Mask the Slump God, Yung Bans, Lil Tecca, Lil Skies, and many others, Pump has one of the most exciting inclusions on the new project. The song randomly fades out at the end, which is a little odd, but this is just another example of Pump and Wolf's mastery whenever they work together. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Smokin' Gelato, I'm watchin' a movie

Rockin' designer, I'm rockin' the Gucci

Poppin' a molly, I'm drinkin' a smoothie

Shoot it out, all like this shit Call of Duty

Wearin' Balmain, bitch, this shit ain't no Ksubis

Dive in that pussy, that shit a jacuzzi

Can't go to class, I don't got my toolie

