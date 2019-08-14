mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Danny Wolf's "Night Of The Wolf" Features Lil Pump, Lil Tecca, Ski Mask The Slump God & More

Alex Zidel
August 14, 2019 11:32
Producer Danny Wolf comes through with his new project.


Danny Wolf is a go-to for new school rappers looking for a hot producer to get them the flashiest beats on the market. He's released compilation projects in the past and today, he introduces the world to his brand new tape called Night Of The Wolf. With a vast network and connections with the right people, Danny has been levelling up like crazy in the music industry. This time, he nabs a bunch of the hottest young stars, including Lil Pump, Lil Tecca, Lil Skies, and others.

The nine-song affair runs for just over twenty minutes, offering a ton of replay value through Pump and Tecca's contributions. Ugly God, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Key Glock, Ski Mask the Slump God, Yung Bans, and more are also included on Night Of The Wolf

What's your favorite song on the new body of work?

Tracklist:

1. Never Stop (feat. Lil Pump)
2. Oh My Gawd (feat. Ski Mask the Slump God)
3. Whoa (feat. Ugly God & Key Glock)
4. Feel The Vibe (feat. Lil Skies)
5. Mavericks (feat. Lil Tecca & WAV)
6. Don't Want It (feat. Hoodrich Pablo Juan)
7. Wicked (feat. Yung Bans)
8. Slide Out (feat. Guwop Reign)
9. Rottweiler (feat. Hoodrich Pablo Juan)

Danny Wolf new project Lil Pump Ski Mask the Slump God Ugly God Key Glock Lil Skies Lil Tecca Hoodrich Pablo Juan Yung Bans guwop reign
