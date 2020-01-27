After peaking on the 19th spot of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart last year, Billboard disqualified Lil Nas X's single "Old Town Road" from the chart claiming that the song did not 'fit the genre.' Now, billions of streams later, peaking at the number one spot in ten different countries, and staying number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart for a record-breaking nineteen weeks, Lil Nas X is the most prominent figure in all of music today.

Now, to add insult to injury, Lil Nas X has won a Grammy for the song's visuals for Best Music Video. The video presented as an 'official movie' featured cameos from some notable personalities including Chris Rock, Haha Davis, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Jozzy, Vince Staples, and Young Kio, the song's producer. The five-minute production starring Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus on the run after an alleged bank robbery. The "Panini" performer eventually finds himself out of place in the hood while Billy Ray Cyrus makes his way to a bingo hall to perform his notorious verse.

The video directed by Calmatic has made Recording Academy history as the 62nd annual Grammy Award winner for Best Video. After it was announced that the video was the winner, Lil Nas X and company approached the stage in obvious hysteria. Calmatic took to the mic first thanking his supporters, family, and colleagues. Lil Nas X took to the mic following the director's speech clearing his throat and simply stating:

"Thank You."

The 20-year-old multifaceted artist proceeded to walk off stage before racing back to the mic to say

"And thank you to my man, Saul, right here, he's amazing and Cal, you're incredible."

Some may not like it but Lil Nas X went from a struggling artist to a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter in a single year all thanks to "Old Town Road." Check out Lil Nas X's acceptance speech below as well as the list of Grammy winners, here.