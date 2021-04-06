At this point, Sada Baby seems to be so concerned with Lil Nas X and the gay community that he might be projecting his own truth. The Detroit rapper came under fire right around the time "Whole Lotta Choppas" started blowing up because of a few older tweets that resurfaced, showing Sada's disrespectful and homophobic side. In addition to calling a Nicki Minaj fan a "f***ot", Sada also said he wanted to rape one of his followers and made disturbing comments about dark-skinned people.



Scott Legato/Getty Images

This week, Sada Baby made another head-turning comment about Lil Nas X, joking that he wished the rapper had a heart attack instead of DMX. "Lord we said Nas X, not DMX," wrote the Detroit rapper on Instagram before quickly deleting the post. Since the release of his #1 hit single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)", Lil Nas X has proudly combated his haters and he took yet another opportunity to do so when he responded to Sada on Twitter.

"This is so f*cked up omg," wrote Lil Nas in response to a tweet about Sada's message. "Everyone stream the number 1 smash hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) out now on all platforms!"

Going off of his crying emoji and the sad emoji at the end, LNX is almost certainly being sarcastic. He's just as much of a troll as any of the best jokesters in hip-hop. While Sada's post was wildly inappropriate, Lil Nas won't be losing any sleep about it. He's got the #1 record in the country, after all.