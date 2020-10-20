Sada Baby recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the "Whole Lotta Choppas" remix, receiving one of her better verses of the year. Barbs started rocking with him, as they do anyone Nicki co-signs, but they are also a fanbase that's heavily represented by women and members of the LGBTQIA2S+. His followers went up after the song's release and then today, old tweets resurfaced. And you know what that means.

Sada's been under fire for the majority of the afternoon after tweets containing homophobia, misogyny, and colorism surfaced. He initially clapped back at those on his case, claiming that he doesn't run his own Twitter and pretty much claiming that he doesn't care about anything anyone pulls up from his past. Then, he fired off one last selfie to the 'Gram which one could consider a formal kiss goodbye to the momentum he had off of the "Whole Lotta Choppas" remix.

"FYI @asylumrecords runs my Twitter so y’all tweetin them n not me I don’t have the twitter app on my phone. You gotta understand everybody ain’t removed from who they is. I’m fucked up in the head kuz that’s how I was raised. God n my grandmas the only judges I care for," he captioned the post.

A few of the tweets did come from 2011 but there was also a comment he made towards a Nicki fan that caught wind on a picture he posted today. The user demanded Sada promote the remix, to which he replied, "suck my dick f***ot ass fan page."

Is Sada Baby's done before his career even starts? Sound off in the comments.