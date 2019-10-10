This is a big week for Lil Kim as the Brooklyn rapper is finally releasing her highly anticipated studio album 9. On Tuesday, the world watched as Kimberly Jones was honored with the I Am Hip Hop Awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards, and in two days she'll be celebrating her fifth studio album—the first record she's dropped in 14 years.

As expected, the weeks leading up to 9 have been busy for the Queen Bee as she's meeting with the press to promote the album. However, earlier this week Kim ran into a bit of trouble when a PETA protester confronted her on the streets of New York City as she was attending a press appearance. The person shouted at her that she should stop wearing fur and attempted to run up on the rapper, a move that prompted the pint-sized emcee to square up with the stranger.

When she spoke with Extra about the incident, Kim shared that she loves animals and even supports PETA, just don't get in her face. "Let me explain this, right? I do not mind protesting. I think that you should definitely stand up for your right," she said. "I love, love animals. I've had seven dogs my whole life. I love cats, but I'm allergic to them, but I will take the risk of getting sick just to hug them. 'Cause I love 'em! However, you do not take things into your own hands. You do not get aggressive. You do not jump into anyone’s space."



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

"Peaceful protests mean more than anything. I'm not telling you guys to stop," Kim continued. "Keep going. Go ahead, PETA, keep doing what you do. I get it. I am supporting you from a distance if you’re not in my upper space trying to violate. At the end of the day, I understand what you're fighting for."

Kim isn't letting a little confrontation with an animal rights protestor slow her down. The legendary rapper shares that her forthcoming record will be packed with features from artists like OT Genasis, Rich The Kid, Musiq Soulchild, Rick Ross, and City Girls—and she said that's just for part one. Check out her full appearance on Extra below.