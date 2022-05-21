It was just a week ago when the world learned that Lil Keed passed away. The shocking news quickly circulated through social media—even more so after his brother Lil Gotit confirmed the rumors. As expected, Keed's fans want to celebrate his life and mourn his loss together, so organizers in Atlanta have attempted to arrange a public vigil for a gathering. Unfortunately, according to reports, their request for a permit was denied.

As 11 Alive states, the city of Forest Park has rejected a permit to hold a vigil for Keed at Starr Park. However, they did give the reason behind their decision.



It seems that the vigil would conflict with elections being held in the area that week along with other events that have already been confirmed. The news outlet also added that the City of Forest Park may have has "safety concerns."

Keed's cause of death was said to have been health-related, but it's his record label that has given some people pause. Young Stoner Life Records, or YSL, has been tagged to be a "criminal gang" by prosecutors in Georgia who have indicted 28 alleged members and associates of the collection. Young Thug and Gunna were arrested and remain in custody at the time of this publication.

One of Keed's last posts was in support of YSL as he told the world that they were "not a street gang" or criminal enterprise. The plans for Keed's memorial or funeral service have not been shared.

