Tragedy struck the hip-hop community over the weekend after Lil Keed was pronounced dead at 24 years old. Fans and peers paid tribute to the YSL artist, including Trippie Redd and Duke Deuce. While his cause of death remains unclear at this point, we do have more details as to circumstances surrounding his death.



Sources close to TMZ revealed that the rapper was apparently experiencing severe stomach pains in the days leading up to his death. He ended up going to a hospital in Los Angeles to have it checked out by a doctor. The pain got worse after he was admitted to the hospital and reportedly, his kidney and liver began to fail.

The rapper was recently sober after battling issues with substance abuse. The L.A. County Coroner office said that they would be conducting an autopsy on Keed this week.

Lil Gotit was among the first to publicly confirm Keed's death in a heartbreaking message shared to his Instagram page. "Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy," he wrote.

Gotit later offered an update from Thug, who was denied bond in the YSL RICO case. "Talked to @thuggerthugger1 yesterday keed you f***ed him up with this one but we know you guarding him through these times and make sure he gone be alright We Da Proud Family can't nothing stop us," he added.

R.I.P. Lil Keed.

