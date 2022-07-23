Lil Jairmy Shares "Supercharge" Single Featuring Moneybagg Yo

Projects from the likes of Flo Milli, Icewear Vezzo, Joey Bada$$, Mozzy, Rico Nasty, and Lil Uzi Vert are just a few of the things we have to celebrate this weekend, and that doesn't even begin to dive into the newly released singles.

From Texas spitter Lil Jairmy, we have a new collaboration with Walker Homes native MoneyBagg Yo on the amped-up track "Supercharge," which finds the two lyricists quickly trading bars about their sometimes-dangerous antics.

"I get your top popped for a price, I’m having straight drop real ice / I’m on so many drugs, I knocked over a pint / I can never be sober, I'm a stoner for life," Jair kicks off the Bonkaz and TP808-produced beat. "I’m in the trap, racks in the white / I’m putting straps on n*ggas like dykes."

For his part, Big Bagg raps, "Full of exotic and codeine / My eyes red like I’m swimming in chlorine / Just ran out of Percs, I need more beans / Switches and Dracs, how we toting."

Check out the music video for "Supercharge" above, or stream the single on Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Soon as I get the drop, then its OV

Sets official, we don’t got no OGs

When it’s up, can’t nobody get no sleep

Scruff McRuff, dog, these n*ggas the police