Lil Gotit Drops "Superstar Creature" Mixtape Ft. Young Nudy, Polo G, & Slimelife Shawty

Erika Marie
February 21, 2020 02:19
Superstar Creature
Lil Gotit
Produced by London On Da Track

Lil Gotit has been teasing his next "Hook Up" project, but in the meantime, he's delivered "Superstar Creature."


It's been five months since we received a new project from Lil Gotit, and the rapper believes that's long enough. On Friday (February 21), the 20-year-old Atlanta rapper returned with his 12-track project Superstar Creature. The album was exclusively produced by London On Da Track who has worked with the likes of Rich The Kid, G-Eazy, Young Thug, 21 Savage, French Montana, Drake, Juvenile, Tyga, and of course, his girlfriend Summer Walker.

Back in August 2019, Gotit teased his Hood Baby 2 release by sharing the project's 35-song tracklist. The Instagram post has since been taken down, but it's possible that this Superstar Creature mixtape won't be the only musical offering we're set to receive from Lil Gotit this year. Meanwhile, Superstar Creatures boast a handful of features from Slimelife Shawty, Young Nudy, and Polo G. Stream it now and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Slime Hood ft. Slimelife Shawty
2. Argentina
3. Bet Up
4. Vibes
5. Represent
6. Percocet
7. No Worries ft. Young Nudy
8. Stranger
9. Wipe Em Down
10. Free Melly ft. Polo G
11. Freak B*tches
12. G.I. Joe

