Lil GotIt has been proving to be one of the hottest young artists out of Atlanta. Under Young Thug's guidance, he's readying himself for a big career outside of the A. The rapper dropped off Hood Baby in 2018 which served as an introductory project for Thugger's protege. A few months later, he came through with his second project which produced the hit "Da Real HoodBabies" which ultimately received the remix treatment with an additional verse from Lil Baby. Now, it seems like he's readying himself to cap off the year on a big note with Hood Baby 2.

Lil GotIt is only three projects in but his third mixtape should be considered a triple-disc effort. The rapper revealed the tracklist for his upcoming project, Hood Baby 2 is 35 songs in total consisting of both new and old songs. He has a long list of collaborators on the project including Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, Quavo, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, PeeWee Longway, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, Yo Gotti, BlocBoy JB and more. In terms of production, he got some powerhouses on deck such as Wheezy, ThatBoyCash, Zaytoven, and more.

Hood Baby is turning out to be a mixtape series at this point. In an interview with HNHH earlier this year, he explained where the album's title came from, "It came from being in the hood and everybody treating me like a little bro. I’d write a song and then I started calling myself Hood Baby," he explained. Peep the full interview here.