Hip Hop recently celebrated two features courtesy of mogul Rap artists, but Lil Duval believes that one deserved more recognition than it received. This weekend, 50 Cent's BMF is set to hit Starz and the "greenlight gang" ringleader hosted a star-studded premiere event. It has been described as a "Black Hollywood" party that even saw T.I. once again challenging Fif to a Verzuz battle, and while it was a fun night for all invited, Lil Duval wanted to lean attention to Boosie Badazz.

The Lousiana rapper recently held a premiere of his own for his film My Struggle, a feature with a storyline based on Boosie's life.

"Every celeb you can think of was at BMF premiere," Duval penned on Instagram. "But at @hesbackagain2021 premiere i only saw @qcmceo_p @troublemmb and @iamdesibanks all I’m saying is we gotta support the streets the same way we support the mainstream stuff. Especially in the south. Cuz they really don’t fuk wit us they just deal wit us #staywoke."

Several artists and entertainers co-signed Duval's sentiment and sent supportive messages to Boosie. For those looking to view the rapper's movie, you can visit BoosieMovie.com or stream it on the Vyre network.

