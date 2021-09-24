T.I. has been wanting to face off against 50 Cent on Verzuz for quite some time and on Thursday night at the BMF premiere in Atlanta, he formally called out the rapper to "give the people what they want."

T.I. was one of the performers at the star-studded soirée, which was attended by Young Thug, Gunna, Southside, Reginae Carter, 2 Chainz, Flo Rida, G Herbo, Angela Simmons, and many more. During his performance, he made sure to send a message to 50 Cent, telling the executive producer of BMF that he's waiting on him to accept their Verzuz battle.

"Hey 50, we got to do this Verzuz, man," said Tip. "Give them what the people want to see, man!"



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

He ended his performance by saluting the show's creators and the stars, saying, "Congratulations to my nephew Lil Meech, congratulations to 50 for putting this shit together."

50 Cent hasn't responded to T.I. requesting a Verzuz with him, but he previously said that he wasn't interested in performing on the platform.

"A Verzuz battle? Probably not," said the rapper in a recent interview. "We back outside. That was something that happened during the pandemic when we was stuck in the house. Now that we back outside, there's other things to do. We supposed to be creating new history, not being back there."



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

