His meteoric rise in recent years has made Lil Durk and his OTF clique leading forces in the Rap industry, but with great power comes great responsibility—or so the saying goes. Between boasting about his romance with longtime girlfriend India Royale and touring the world as a No. 1-selling artist, Lil Durk has repeatedly suffered losses of loved ones.

There has been a call from Hip Hop artists to celebrate those you love while they're still here, and the sentiment has been widely accepted, especially during a time where we've grieved the deaths of artists who have passed away from overdoses, illnesses, and gun violence.

"Why every time somebody die they love you but when you here they don’t care ...... love me now not later [smiling with tear emoji]," Durk tweeted this evening (August 3). "Von left us Dthang left us and I was lost." His messages seemed to have stopped there and fans have responded that the rapper must have been having a difficult moment as he relived some harrowing moments.

Both King Von, Durk's protegé, and DThang, the rapper's brother, lost their lives to gun violence. Von was outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge in November 2020 when he reportedly got into a scuffle with Quando Rondo's entourage, resulting in a shooting that took the lives of three people. Months ago, DThang, real name Dontay Banks, was murdered when gunfire rang out while he was outside of a nightclub.

