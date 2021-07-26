Rapper Lil Durk and fiancee India Royale took the throne of rap “relationship goals” after the two survived a home invasion shootout Bonnie & Clyde style. Durk has been showing off his appreciation for his woman after the incident, most recently posting a picture of the couple hugging with the caption “Ghetto Love Story” on his Twitter on Sunday.

Durk and India took hopped on a jet to head to Miami for Rolling Loud weekend, resulting in the new couple photos going viral-- as well as Durk's admittance "we not goals we just in love." Both Durk and India shared photos from their weekend getaway to their socials, with India sharing a sneak peak inside their private plane (below).

DJ Akademiks re-shared one of the photos of the two on Instagram asking his followers, "Best couple in the game rn or na?" Nuski Baby commented, "Twin nem relationship goals frfr doe," while another commenter disagreed claiming, "6ix9ine and Jade better."

Lil Durk decided to hop in the comments, and make a definitive statement once and for all where he and India is concerned: "We ain’t in no race or in competition," he replied, which received over 20K likes from fans and was pinned to the top of the comments by Akademiks.

The couple of four years showed off their love live on stage this past weekend, during Durk’s performance at Rolling Loud. India came out and hugged on her man while he performed his hit "Home Body"-- catch a clip of that below. Durk also performed a tribute for King Von and brought out Lil Baby for "Hat's Off."

