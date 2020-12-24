Lil Durk Unites With King Von In Posthumous "The Voice" Collaboration "Still Trappin'"

Durkio's The Voice has arrived, and while there are several standout tracks on the album, the most anticipated comes from Lil Durk's collaboration with King Von. It was in early November when Von was murdered outside of a hookah lounge in Atlanta, and as investigators have continued to piece together how the tragedy unfolded, Durk has been honoring his late friend's legacy.

Days ago, Durk surprised fans when he dropped his single "Backdoor," a track that paid tribute to Von and their friendship. The pair of rappers united on "Still Trappin'" where Lil Durk slides in with a verse while Von not only spits a verse of his own but also holds down the chorus. It's unclear if Durk has more posthumous releases from King Von in store, but if so, we'll keep you updated. For now, stream "Still Trappin'" from The Voice and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

When it comes to this lil' paper, my sh*t come in pages

When I had to slow down on them drugs, I had to go through phases (For sure)

Even though we fightin' all them cases, keep a gun on stages (Yeah)

Booka gave me X pills, told me chase it but I cannot take it

Why these n*ggas actin' like they real when n*ggas know they fake it