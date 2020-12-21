Lil Durk Pays Tribute To King Von In Surprise Single "Backdoor"

Lil Durk has been publicly and privately mourning the death of his longtime friend King Von, who passed away as a result of gun violence in Atlanta. Recently, Durk appears to be attempting to move forward following Von's passing, doing everything he can to keep his friend's name alive forever by memorializing him in his music, wearing a tribute cap in the upcoming music video for "Back In Blood" with Pooh Shiesty, and now rocking his well-known O'Block chain on the cover artwork for his surprise new single, titled "Backdoor".

The Chicago rapper is back with his new song, announcing it mere hours before the clock struck midnight. Speaking about the struggles he's faced during his lifetime, Durkio also touches on the constant threat of operating in the streets, using the song mainly as a tribute to King Von.

Listen to the new release below, and stay tuned for Lil Durk's upcoming album The Voice.

Quotable Lyrics:

You weren't on that block when that shit was goin' on

I wasn't worryin' 'bout the other side when that shit was goin' on

And we don't hang with different n***as, don't ask us what we on

The only time we'll beat the case, you pull out camera phones

I used to draw out my name on the styrofoam

I had to teach the grown n***as, right from wrong

Why the state had told the jury, "They tryna indict us all"

The lawyers got them out for a day, they better sign them off