Pooh Shiesty's record "Back In Blood" with Lil Durk goes insanely hard, and it looks like we're about to get the official music video for it in the coming days/weeks.

One of Gucci Mane's recent signees, Pooh Shiesty has really been proving himself as one of the new faces of rap, coming through with a heavy slate of bangers, including collaborations with Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and more. His most recent hit, "Back In Blood", has been going crazy, and it's about time we get a video for the track.

This week, Pooh linked up with Lil Durk, who has been mourning the loss of his close affiliate King Von for the last month. We haven't seen much of Durkio, who has been avoiding social media and keeping to himself for the most part. With that said, it's really nice to see him focusing on music again, turning up with Pooh Shiesty and a mob of friends for the upcoming music video.

The preview for the video has been spreading like wildfire online, getting both "Pooh" and "Durk" trending on Twitter. People are discussing the dynamic of the crew, who was seemingly having the best time ever filming this. They're also talking about the unique tribute to King Von, which was found on Durk's red cap. On the side, he embroidered "V. Roy", always keeping Von on his mind wherever he goes.

Keep your eyes peeled for the new music video and see what people are saying below.