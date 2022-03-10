Lil Durk Releases New Single "Golden Child" From Upcoming Album "7220"

Chicago rapper Lil Durk couldn't wait until midnight -- he just needed to get some new music into the hands of his fans on Thursday afternoon (March 10). With his full-length studio album, 7220, arriving tonight, many of Lil Durk's supporters thought that they would need to wait a few hours to hear his latest anthems. While the album is still expected to drop tonight, one of the songs, "Golden Child," just dropped with an accompanying music video a few hours early.

Sharing the Jerry Production-directed video, Durk came through with "Golden Child," a bars-heavy effort produced by Hitmaka, YC, Cubeatz, and Real Red. In his second verse, Durk seemingly calls out DJ Vlad, who some rappers have taken issue with after the feds used his interviews to prosecute them. "I don't speak tongues period, I don't f*ck with Vlad," he raps.

In addition to the new single, Durk also shared the tracklist for his album tonight, which features Future, Summer Walker, Gunna, and more.

Listen to "Golden Child" below and let us know what you think of the new song and video in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

I bought my Lamb' with cash

That boy dead, I'm glad

I don't speak tongues, period

I don't f*ck with Vlad

In New York, I dress like Fab

Too rich to jump in cabs

Sip drank, I don't f*ck with dab

She nosey, close the tab