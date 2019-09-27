Tekashi 6ix9ine's has a complicated relationship with Chicago. During the peak of his career, he went taunted and disrespected members of the drill music, such as Chief Keef, even going as far to admit he put money on the "Faneto" rapper's head. On the other hand, he formed a pretty good relationship with one of Chicago's most influential exports, Kanye West, although that didn't rectify himself from his stunt on O-Block.

Lil Durk's been pretty vocal about his stance on the rainbow-haired rapper. In an interview with Genius, Durkio shared his take on the whole 6ix9ine situation. He's previously taken shots at 6ix9ine in the past but he actually elaborated further. 6ix9ine proved in court that he and Durk aren't cut from the same cloth.

"A rat is a rat," he explained. "You know what you did. If you not like that man, then stay away from the streets. You portraying an image that’s really not you. The people behind you know that. Like, I know I can’t go do nothing with him. Cause I know in the back of my head, like 'man he gon' tell on me if I get caught. And they ain't understand that. Ain't nobody deserve to go to jail at the end of the day, but a rat is a rat. I’m not surprised he told."

At the end of the day, Durk's family has been involved in this type of lifestyle. Snitching, especially after his father served a 26 year sentence, isn't even an option for Durk.

"You could be my daddy, you can be my momma. If you tell, it’s like over with 'cause -- My daddy did 26 years for that type of shit... So, me even talking to one or being cool with one or being something, it's like, fuck everything we stand for."

Peep the full interview below.