We're currently on our third day of coverage from the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial, where he has been testifying against his alleged kidnappers in court. Fans have known for nearly an entire year that the Brooklyn-based recording artist had been cooperating with the feds but now that he's facing a jury, we're seeing first-hand that he is fully committed to getting a lighter sentence by ratting out all of his former allies. Even if it means he has to incriminate himself, 6ix9ine is being fully truthful in court, admitting that he was the one who ordered a hit on Chief Keef's life.

Before discussing the details of his alleged kidnapping and robbery last year, Tekashi 6ix9ine spoke about the shooting attempt on his enemy Chief Keef. You'll recall, the two became bitter rivals after 6ix9ine posted a video online with Cuban Doll, who was romantically involved with Tadoe of the Glo Gang at the time. It was always believed that 6ix9ine had called the hit on Keef's life but this is the first time we actually hear him say it himself.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

According to The Blast, the rainbow-haired rapper took the stand yesterday and admitted that he was the brains behind the Chief Keef shooting outside of Times Square. The artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, testified that he offered $20K for the job to be completed but when the bullets missed, he lowered the price to $10K.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is presently on the witness stand for the third day in a row and updates will be coming shortly. Stay tuned.