Lil Durk, King Von, & Booka600 Release New OTF Anthem "JUMP" With Memo600

Alex Zidel
March 03, 2021 09:08
Only The Family/EMPIRE
Lil Durk releases a new OTF posse cut with Booka600, Memo600, and a posthumous verse from King Von.


With the new compilation album from Only The Family, Lil Durk's label, coming this week, the voice of Chicago has released a new posse cut with Booka600, Memo600, and the late King Von to prep for the release.

"JUMP" is the latest single to come from Loyal Bros, the upcoming compilation project from OTF. It features four of the label's hardest artists, including Durkio himself, a posthumous verse from King Von, Booka600, and Memo600. The crew raps about their status in the streets, menacing their opps with hard-hitting bars about their weapons.

The full album releases in two days with appearances from the entire gang, including lesser-known members Timo, Doodie Lo, C3, and more. Of course, Durk and Von will be making multiple appearances on the tape too.

Listen to "JUMP" below and let us know if you'll be listening to the OTF project on Friday.

Quotable Lyrics:

See, sh*t it'll get real, you ever been on the drill
When no one you shot got killed? I'm just keepin' it real
Have you ever been in the car with your homie who don't got the wheel?
He can't slide, he need him a pill
He a b*tch, it is what it is
That's your mans you're tryna uplift
But when it's wartime, n***as ain't gon' do sh*t

Lil Durk King Von Booka600 Memo600 new song OTF Only The Family Loyal Bros
