Booka600
- NewsOTF Rapper Booka600 Makes A Name For Himself On New Album "LOYAL" Featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & MoreOTF rapper Booka600 releases his new album "LOYAL" featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Gunna, and Lil Tjay.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBooka600 & Lil Durk Link Up For Emotional Track "Relentless"Booka600 and Lil Durk flex their chemistry on new single "Relentless."By Alexander Cole
- NewsBooka600 Links Up With Gunna For The Introspective New Single "London"A new OTF and YSL collaboration has arrived in the form of Booka600 and Gunna's new single "London."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsLil Durk, King Von, & Booka600 Release New OTF Anthem "JUMP" With Memo600Lil Durk releases a new OTF posse cut with Booka600, Memo600, and a posthumous verse from King Von.By Alex Zidel
- NewsOTF's Booka600 Drops Off New Project "Homeless"OTF's Booka600 applies pressure with his new EP.By Aron A.