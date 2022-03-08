In the midst of Lil Durk's heated feud against rival rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the Chicago-based rapper has taken a page out of his enemy's book, commissioning a billboard in YB's city to taunt him. According to reports from DJ Akademiks, billboards saying "Durk Better" have started to pop up in YB's native Louisiana, clearly being installed to taunt the rapper as he continues to insult Durk, OTF, King Von, and other affiliates.

YoungBoy's fanbase is known to infiltrate social media-based comments sections with "YB Better" declarations, which is clearly what Durk's team is modeling his reported new billboards after. The billboards include an OTF logo, seemingly promoting the rapper's upcoming album, 7220, which comes out this week. NBA YoungBoy is rumored to be considering releasing a new full-length album on the same date to steal his thunder, but that has not been confirmed yet.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The dangerous beef between the two popular rappers has included many violent threats on both sides, as well as potent disses in their respective music releases. Most recently, DaBaby and Memo600 got into it after the OTF-allied Memo said Baby was only using YB to take his career back after being "canceled" last year for his homophobic comments. Baby replied and dissed Memo, also saying that Durk is "waving a white flag" in his DMs while his "towel boys" are insulting him online. Baby says there's clearly disorganization and miscommunication over at OTF.

