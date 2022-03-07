After Lil Durk-affiliated rapper Memo600 sent off a tweet dissing DaBaby for allegedly thinking NBA YoungBoy was going to "save his career" with their collaborative album release, the North Carolina-based rapper fired off some heavy shots against Memo600 and addressed OTF, his thoughts about King Von, and why he refuses to choose sides in Lil Durk's beef with NBA YoungBoy.

"CANT BLAME DA BABY HE THOUGHT THAT MAN WAS GNE SAVE HIS CAREER," wrote Memo on Twitter on Monday morning (March 7).

DaBaby posted the tweet on his Instagram feed and responded, saying, "Y’all towel boy ass n***as funny as hell. Y’all on da internet playing tryna run ya stripes up while y’all BIG DAWG in my DM waving the white flag. Y’all n***as must not be on da same page over there at OTF but check dis out, it ain’t a gang, city, N***A, or neighborhood in da WORLD scary enough to make BABY pick & choose who to get money wit n***a. I ain’t one uh nem! You n***as don’t like it DO SUMN.

I played it cool cuz y’all n***as wanna make it bout y’all Patna & ion speak on the dead cuz I’m onnat frfr! every day I wake up ready to teach me a n***a like you. So Long Live em, @kingvonfrmdao GOT my respect, he stood on business no excuses, it was just another n***a there ready to stand on business too. That’s how we living, that’s what GANGSTA is ain’t it? But the rest of you hoe ass internet n***as tryna be cool off ya boy name ... is some HOES! It’s the n***as y’all got round that ain’t doin allat talking that I’ll respect, & still NEVER fear but you mascot ass n***as QUIT IT! We are NOT the same my boy! ASK YO BIG DAWG! Now go call some REAL gangstas to step for ya P***Y! Ima be right here waiting ready to rock out."

Memo600 fired back with another tweet, writing, "I WATCH ALL THE KILLERS TURN INTERNET SO DONT SAY SH*T TO ME ON STEVE ILL TREAT ANY MF."

