Rappers' faces have been taking a beating onstage recently. At Rolling Loud Miami, Kid Cudi was hit in the face with a water bottle, prompting him to end his set early. The incident caused such a stir that the festival had to issue a statement. Now Lil Durk's face has been struck at a different festival.

On Saturday, Lil Durk suffered minor injuries after getting hit in the face by onstage explosions. In video of the accident, the rapper, who was performing at Lollapalooza, unassumingly walks across the stage and gets hit directly by two pillars of smoke that shoot him in the face. Durk immediately stops performing and covers his face with his t-shirt.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The music abruptly cuts off and someone speaks into the microphone, saying, "Woah, woah- you alright bro?" He doesn't respond, and the person continues to explain what happened: "It shot straight up." Lil Durk is quick to rebound, however. After a few more moments of silence, Durk speaks into the microphone, saying what sounds like, "F**k it, no more smoke, let's do it." He launches into another song.

Saturday was a big day at Lollapalooza, featuring performances from J. Cole, Big Sean, YG, and Blxst. Sunday will keep the big names coming, as Denzel Curry, Yung Nudy, and The Kid LAROI are all set to perform. Thursday saw sets from Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, Pi'erre Bourne, Maxo Kream, Sampa the Great, and many more, while Friday boasted names like Machine Gun Kelly, Dua Lipa, and Cordae.

Check out the video of Lil Durk getting hit and soldiering on below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

