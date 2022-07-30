Lollapalooza 2022
- TVDoja Cat's Crush Joseph Quinn Rocks Out With Metallica Backstage At LollapaloozaThe English actor's "Stranger Things" character played a legendary rendition of "Master of Puppets" on the Netflix original series.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJhené Aiko Shows Off Her Belly Bump With Big Sean At LollapaloozaThe couple received an abundance of love as Jhené's belly was out for everyone to see.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicLil Durk Injured After Getting Hit In The Face By Onstage Explosive At LollapaloozaLil Durk walked into two explosions in the middle of his set.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureCordae's "Civil War General" Beard Stole The Show During His Lollapalooza SetThe 24-year-old announced via Instagram that he's got new music on the way soon.By Hayley Hynes