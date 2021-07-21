Last week, news broke that Lil Durk and India Royale had engaged in a shootout and successfully defended their Atlanta residence during an attempted home invasion by several unidentified individuals, and thankfully, neither of them were injured in the incident. Although 6ix9ine was quick to taunt his longtime adversary, many of Durk's fans thought that the Chicago rapper had plenty to celebrate in light of the prevented tragedy.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

However, there seems to be something far more serious than missing the cut for Kanye West's forthcoming album Donda that is bothering Lil Durk as of late. On Tuesday evening, the Voice of the Heroes rapper took to his Instagram story to let off some steam.

In the mini-rant, Lil Durk denounces all of the OTF false claimers out there, and he specifically calls out the people who never show up for him when things get messy.

"N*ggas don't even be with us that claim OTF," Lil Durk pens in the scathing story post. "So when y'all do sh*t to mfrs stand up for it, don't leave us dry to deal wit it even tho we gone do us ..... half yall n*ggas bout to get the f*ck on."



Lil Durk/Instagram

Following a similarly cryptic message posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday morning, what do you think Durk's latest story posts have been about?