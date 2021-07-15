Previous reports from sources like DJ Akademiks revealed that a swarm of police had surrounded Lil Durk's Atlanta home on Sunday, but at the time, more details surrounding the situation weren't yet available. According to a new report from TMZ, the heavy police presence at the Chicago rapper's home was the result of a home invasion and violent shootout, which apparently caused the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident.

The report reveals that around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Lil Durk and his fiancée, India Royale, were caught off guard by several unidentified individuals bursting into their home.

Although it wasn't confirmed who fired the first shots, TMZ reports that Durk and India reacted to the home invasion and aggravated assault by shooting their assailants. The report, courtesy of the GBI, further clarifies that both the rapper and his baby mother allegedly discharged their firearms during the altercation, and thankfully, neither of them were hurt.

At the time of publishing, it has not yet been revealed who the home invaders were, and according to TMZ, Lil Durk's attorney Nicole Moorman has so far declined to comment on the situation publicly.

While this new information definitely adds context to the heavy police presence at Lil Durk's Atlanta home earlier this week, there will still likely be more updates in the near future, so stay tuned.

