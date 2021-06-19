The woman who alleges that Lil Durk is the father of her seven-year-old son has more to say about the rapper, this time including his girlfriend, India Royale. Recently, Travonna appeared on blogger Tasha K's show and detailed her alleged previous relationship with the rapper, stating that Durk has cut off her child while parenting his other kids.

Later, she shared side-by-side photos of Durk and her son on Instagram along with a FaceTime screenshot, adding that she can back up her claims. "I have a DNA test I have my proof I have my reasons I wish I would entertain you devils have a good day & just so we clear that was a prerecorded interview I had no idea when it was dropping it was ppl that seen it before me but judge away yall me (sic) nothing to me," she said at the time.

In a more recent interview, Travonna continued to speak about her plight, adding that she doesn't understand how India Royale can be complicit. "Y'all living a lie," she said in the clip. "And then, it's like, situations with his new girlfriend, India. I don't know anything about her and I don't have nothing bad to say about her, but at the same time, if you know these accusations, I could not be laying with no man and a female is getting exposed like this from the **** and not address the situation."

"What type of woman are you?" Travonna questioned. "Having your own kids? And it don't have nothing to do with her, don't get me wrong. But I just could not be laying with my dude saying, you know, not trying to figure out, okay, if this ain't it, let's clear it up. My thing is, if it ain't a dude baby, they gone come say, 'That ain't my baby.'"

She added that there are a "lot of people that I'm losing respect for" due to the situation. Check out her full interview below.