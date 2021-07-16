Earlier this week, it was reported that Lil Durk's home in Atlanta had been surrounded by police following a mysterious incident, and on Thursday, TMZ revealed that the troubling situation had been caused by a violent shootout. As previously reported, several unidentified individuals allegedly broke into Lil Durk's house, and although the identity and motives of the intruders haven't been shared yet, it was made clear that Lil Durk and his fiancée, India Royale, discharged their weapons at the home invaders.

Thankfully, neither India nor Durk was harmed in the violent shootout, and in the wake of the news breaking about their gun-toting heroics, countless fans have been quick to call the Chicago couple "goals."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Both of the celebrities have posted on social media since the incident took place early Sunday morning, but Lil Durk recently shared an Instagram story post following the news of him and his fiancée defending themselves in the shootout.

The photo shows Durk and India relaxing in the kitchen of what one can presume to be their Atlanta home, with the Voice of the Heroes rapper smiling up at the camera while holding India Royale closely. Posting a screenshot of the post to his Instagram, DJ Akademiks asks his followers, "Are [they] the best couple in the game rn ??"

Some fans have argued that "Drake and Amari moms >" than India Royale and Lil Durk, while others have joked, "You mean Mr. and Mrs. Smith." Check out some of the best fan reactions to DJ Akademiks' question below.



What do you think? Do Lil Durk and India Royale's actions solidify them as one of the best couples in Hip-Hop right now?