Lil Durk shared footage from his ongoing tour on Twitter, Saturday, and announced that his Detroit show is being rescheduled.

"We got to reschedule Detroit sold out show as well sorry ima come back and rock that bitch," he tweeted.

The footage posted on Saturday was likely taken during his Friday night show in Philadelphia.

This fall, Durk will be embarking on another tour, this time with Lil Baby following the release of their album The Voice of the Heroes. The "Back Outside" tour will kick off in Massachusetts on September 1st.

Despite the duo's project reaching number one on the charts, DJ Akademiks says he doesn't think they'll be able to sell-out venues on the road.

"Lil Baby’s trying to do arenas about 10,000 to 15,000,” Ak recently said. "Could you imagine? It's Baby. They said his tour’s doing bad. You’ll never see him post that his tour is sold out. It’s not selling that much.”

"Jack Harlow's doing smaller venues. 2,000 [people capacity] venues. Sold out. All them shits sold out," he continued. "With Baby -- as much as you would think if I told you to name five current artists that you think are the biggest, he would be on that list."

Earlier this week, Durk and his fiancée, India Royale, were involved in a shootout after an attempted home invasion at their residence in Atlanta.

Check out footage from Durk's recent show below.