Chicago rapper Lil Durk seemingly plans to move in silence from now on, suggesting as much with a cryptic message on Instagram.

Last weekend, the rapper was reportedly involved in a shoot-out at his home in Atlanta with his girlfriend India Royale. It was reported that both of them fired rounds from their firearms, and thankfully, neither one of them was injured. It's unclear what happened to spark the shootout but some reports claim that they were victims of a home invasion.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Durk has been quiet since the incident but he came through on Tuesday morning with a quick message for his fans, seemingly hinting that he's about to start moving more secretly.

"Nobody should know everything you do cause they play they role off what you do how you move and what you got," he wrote on Stories.

Some fans are commenting that Lil Durk should take his own advice and avoid posting about his every move, which is not something that he typically does. Others are saluting the rapper for spitting game and standing tall after suffering so much trauma in the last few years.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Recently, Durk revealed that he won't be featured on Kanye West's new album, stating that he narrowly missed his flight to Kanye's studio, losing his chance to collaborate with his idol. He said that he would make an effort to show up on Ye's album after Donda though.

What do you think of his message?



Instagram