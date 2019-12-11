Lil Durk & Only The Family Drop Off "Family Over Everything" Ft. G Herbo, Polo G, NLE Choppa, & More

Weeks after announcing that the Family Over Everything compilation was on its way, Lil Durk has delivered on his promise. In early August, Lil Durk dropped off his Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 project, but this time around he's making sure his entire crew gets their moment in the spotlight. The cover art is laid out like a Mafia family tree of ranking officials, and the young Chicago rapper lists himself just at the top tier.

This latest release from Dirk and Only The Family features looks from Polo G, NLE Choppa, G Herbo, and Lil Tjay. Only The Family members Durk, King Von, C3, MK, OTF Ikey, Doodie Lo, Jusblow600, and Memo600 hold down Family Over Everything as they take turns sharing bars on tracks made for the streets, so check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1 Gang Forever with Lil Durk & King Von ft. Jusblow600

2. High Tolerance with Lil Durk ft. NLE Choppa

3. Brazy Krazy with Lil Durk

4. Career Day with Lil Durk ft. Polo G

5. They Be Talkin' with Lil Durk & King Von

6. The Hood with Booka600

7. Blika Blika with Lil Durk

8. On Stone with C3

9. Riot with Lil Durk & Booka600 ft. G Herbo

10. This a Story with King Von

11. Fake Love with Lil Durk ft. Lil Tjay

12. Whole Lotta with Lil Durk

13. Better with MK

14. One Mo Chance wih Lil Durk

15. Bad B*tch with OTF Ikey

16. Hang Out with Doodie Lo & Memo600