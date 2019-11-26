Ever since Lil Durk announced his departure from Def Jam, he's embraced being the OTF Boss. He's not only unleashed solo music, from Signed To The Streets 3 to Love Songs 4 The Streets 2, he's also unleashed a few compilation projects with the OTF clique. The rapper took to Instagram today to announce that he has one more project to drop off before the year ends. Family Over Everything is the new project from Lil Durk. It appears as though it will be more of a compilation record with appearances from King Von, Booka600, Jusblow600, Doodie Lo, and more. The album is set to arrive on December 11th so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Durk's professional career faced a bit of a threat earlier this year after he was arrested for an alleged shooting. He was charged with attempted murder but he managed to be released on $250K bond. He was forced to wear an ankle monitor after his release. Thankfully, as he continued to release music, the judge later gave him permission to travel in order to do shows.

The album announcement comes a few days after he released, "Blika Blika." He also recently teamed up with Future, who he's collaborated with on numerous occasions, for the song, "Last Name." With the new album dropping on Dec. 11th, perhaps we'll get a new song before then.