Lil Baby and Lil Durk have experienced their fair share of success in the past year alone. Baby's My Turn and Durk's The Voice have been in steady rotation since their respective releases but their track record as collaborators spurred the demand for a joint effort. The two rappers finally arrived with their new collaborative project, The Voice Of The Heroes at the beginning of June, kicking the summer off with an 18-track body of work filled with bangers.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Now, the convergence of two of trap's hottest names was bound to do some major numbers on the charts. Initial first-week projections predicted that their joint project would top the Billboard 200 with 165K to 185K. Unfortunately, they missed the mark but their first week sales are impressive nonetheless. Durk and Baby's TVOTH went on to move 158K this week, easily shooting to the top of the Billboard 200 which would earn Durk his first #1 album.

The release of the album was delayed by one week. The two rappers initially had plans to release The Voice Of The Heroes at the end of May but pushed it back out of respect for DMX.

As the two rappers continue to push their new collaborative album, perhaps we'll be seeing the two hit the road for a co-headlining effort in the near future.

Check out our review of The Voice Of The Heroes here.

[Via]