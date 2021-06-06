Lil Baby and Lil Durk did not disappoint with the release of their new collaborative project, The Voice Of The Heroes. The ATL giant and the influential Chicago rapper have been teasing the project for the past few months following their own individual success. Both rappers have dominated the charts with #1 singles and albums to their names. So, it comes as no surprise that their collective popularity will surely earn them another #1 album on the charts.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Lil Baby and Lil Durk are on pace to move nearly 200K units in their first week with the release of The Voice Of The Heroes. The two rappers are set to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. The duo is on pace to move anywhere between 165K-185K with an estimated 200m audio streams within its first week. That's an impressive number for any artist, really.

Surprisingly, this will mark Lil Durk's first chart-topping album on the Billboard 200. Although Lil Baby scored the #1 spot with My Turn, Durk's latest solo opus, The Voice maintained a steady spot at #2 on the chart, even with the release of the deluxe edition.

It seems like the two rappers are popping out with this album at the perfect time. While they didn't get to tour off of their solo projects due to the pandemic, The Voice Of The Heroes opens up a unique opportunity for a co-headlining tour.

What's your favorite track off of the project? Sound off below.

