We're two weeks away from receiving DMX's posthumous album Exodus, and Swizz Beatz continues to honor his late friend. The megaproducer recently hosted a listening event for X's anticipated record, and during the virtual event, Swizz praised DMX's' authenticity in an industry, and a world, that thrives on the illusion of success.

“This project meant a lot to him,” Swizz shared during the listening event, according to HipHopDX. “It was something he showed up to do and couldn’t wait for people to hear."

"It was a project he wanted the world to hear," he continued. "We didn’t want to wait too long because he didn’t want to wait too long. The album’s name is 'Exodus,' which he has across his neck and is on the album cover. It’s also his youngest son’s name." Swizz also mentioned that they attempted to get a Pop Smoke verse on the project, but in the end, it didn't work out.

The outlet also reported that Swizz mentioned Lil Baby and Lil Durk pushed back the release date of their joint album out of respect for X. Earlier this week, Lil Baby sent out a tweet that stated Voice of the Heroes would arrive on May 28th, as well, but it was quickly deleted. Baby nor Durk have given an update on the new release date, but Durk still has the post up suggesting that the album would arrive next week.

Swizz also reportedly confirmed that there wouldn't be any singles coming out prior to Exodus's release date. Check out the deleted message from Lil Baby Below.

