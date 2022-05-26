Nearly a month after being gifted a $111k watch for her birthday, India Royale has posted a collection of photos to her Instagram with her rapper fiance, Lil Durk. This post comes shortly after the rapper was announced to perform on “Kodak Black Day,” a day created by the Broward County commissioner set to honor the Florida native of the same name.

The couple, who have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2017 both shared a series of pictures from a recent trip to Turks and Caicos via their respective accounts. First posted by India Royale, the entrepreneur captioned the post “Love doing life with you,” to which the Chicago rapper responded in the comments with “It ain’t nothing I will not do for you I promise.”

Durk, known for his catchy bars, posted the same photos, captioning them “Just a street n**ga in love and I ain’t ashamed to show it gave her my last name and the world knows it. THE VOICE x THE BLESSING.” The caption refers to the couple's engagement that occurred in December of last year in front of a sold out crowd at the United Center.

The couple have one child together, Willow Banks. Durk himself has five older children (Angelo, Zayden, Bella, Du’mier, and Skyler) while India has a six-year-old daughter, Skylar.



