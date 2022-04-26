India Royale's 27th birthday is one that she won't soon forget. On March 9th, the entrepreneur celebrated another trip around the sun, and according to her most recent Instagram upload, her man made sure to spoil her in style, as he so often does.

In a clip that was shared on her feed earlier tonight (April 25th) Royale revealed that last month, the 7220 hitmaker went above and beyond with a shopping spree at Neiman Marcus for his girl, and instead of making her deal with crowds, he shut down the shop so she could browse in peace.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"Thank you to my baby @lildurk and my personal shopper @looksxlee," the mother of one wrote in the caption. On top of the big day out, Durk also hired a videographer the capture the entire event; viewers can see Royale keeping it cozy in a grey sweatsuit, matching her pink handbag with her bubblegum-coloured hair.

After dropping a couple of racks at Chanel, the multihyphenate heads over to the jewelry counter, where a sparkly silver band catches her eye. Next, the shoe section calls her name before we see a $111,474.46 price tag flexed at the end, along with countless shopping bags.





Earlier this month, Durk reacted to the incredible iced-out eternity band that Royale copped for him, but that's got nothing on the flashy engagement ring he put on her when he proposed to her during a concert last December.





Back in February, they held a beautiful engagement party to celebrate their upcoming union – check out the pictures here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.