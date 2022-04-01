Lil Durk might have an impressive jewelry collection already but the latest piece he was gifted seemingly outshines the other iced-out pieces in his possession. The rapper's fiancée, India Royale, went on Instagram where she revealed a stunning new ring that she copped for her soon-to-be husband from NYC Jeweler.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"All 1 carat each Emerald cut eternity band for @lildurk from @indiaroyale ... All GIA dont get it twisted," Izzy captioned his post with Durk's ring.

India shared the photo on her page, writing, "How I'm coming for mine. It look so good on him."

Durk sounds like he was completely shocked by the luxurious new diamond ring. "The ring @indiaroyale got me fucking all my rings up lol," he wrote. "I gotta go to store."

The rapper and his girlfriend have been dating for a few years now, and Durk finally put a ring on it in December. During his homecoming show at WGCI's Big Jam Concert at the United Center, the rapper popped the question in front of thousands of fans. The engagement ring he proposed with reportedly cost upwards of $1M.

In related news, Durk is fresh off of the release of his latest project, 7220 which shot up the top of the Billboard 200 upon its release and continues to sell high numbers, weeks after it dropped.

Check out the ring below.