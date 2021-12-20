Chicago rapper Lil Durk and his longtime partner India Royale got engaged this weekend during a concert in the rapper's hometown. The "Lion Eyes" artist got down on one knee in front of the entire crowd and India happily said yes, marking an exciting moment for everybody in attendance. India proceeded to remember the incredible moment by posting photos on Instagram.

"I said 'Yes.' #issafiancé," wrote India on Instagram, sharing a gallery of pictures, including the moment Durk got down on one knee, another of the stunningly beautiful ring, and more. She also shared a second post from the backstage area, including multiple shots of herself and her kids with Durk, captioning it, "The Banks."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

India and Durk have received love from Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves, Tink, Ella Bands, Lira Galore, the City Girls, Coi Leray, Monica, and more.

The couple has been together for years, and Durk often sings about his love for India in his music. He's devoted countless love songs to his now-fiancée and despite their ups and downs being publicized, fans are overjoyed about their engagement, thinking that Durk "set the standard" with his proposal.

Check out all of the amazing photos and videos from Lil Durk and India Royale's engagement below. Congratulations to the happy couple.







