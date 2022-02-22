One of the hottest couples in hip-hop right now is none other than Lil Durk and India Royale, who got engaged just a few months ago. As you may remember, the "Broadway Girls" hitmaker got down on one knee during a concert in his hometown of Chicago last December, asking the beauty guru, "Do you want to be my wife?"

After she said yes, the couple – who share one daughter, Willow Banks – hugged, and everyone watching erupted into applause over the heartfelt moment.





Since then, the pair has been busy planning their big day, but recently, they took some time to celebrate with a beautiful engagement party. On Monday, February 21st, Royale uploaded a selection of snapshots from the special occasion, along with a Bible quote encapsulating her relationship.

"Mark 10:9: 'Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate," she wrote, receiving love from friends like JT of City Girls, Milan Rouge, and Lira Galore in the comments. Durk dropped off a comment of his own, saying, "This shit the biggest."





Over on his own page, the 29-year-old penned a sweet message to his fiancée. "I feel this shit deep so I had to re-do this caption," he began. "I love you with all my heart. The world know this, you know this, and I feel I wouldn't be here without you cause you made me lock in and focus and stop being a lil boy."

"You play a major role in my life. I just want to say thank you for being my backbone baby @indiaroyale," he concluded – check it out below.



