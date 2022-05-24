Kodak Black's birthday is quickly approaching, and from the looks of things, his 25th is shaping up to be an extra special one. Just a few days ago, the Florida native announced that this year will be the inaugural Kodak Black Day Festival after Broward County Commissioner Dale Holeness honoured Yak with his own day last year.

The event is due to take place on June 11th at Pompano Community Park from 1 PM to 10 PM. Of course, the birthday boy himself will be performing, but he's also recruited Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, EST Gee, FCG Heem, and Hotboii to hit the stage for a few songs of their own, with more artists to be announced later. "My N*ggas Pulling Up It's Lit," the recording artist wrote on Instagram.

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Aside from the live music, patrons will also be able to enjoy carnival rides, local food vendors, and games. It's been noted that all proceeds from the Kodak Black Day Festival are due to go to various South Florida-based charitable organizations.

As HipHopDX notes, the 24-year-old was more than pleased after being honoured with his own day, even sharing with paparazzi that the moment meant "more to him than a platinum album."

His birthday isn't the only celebrating that Kodak has been doing lately. Over the weekend, it was reported that he purchased his baby mother a new Mercedes as a push present ahead of their future daughter's arrival – read more about that here, and check out the lineup for Yak's forthcoming festival above.

