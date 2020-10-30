Lil Durk, 6LACK, & Young Thug Link For "Stay Down"

Another Lil Durk single can only mean that the Chicago rapper is inching closer to the release of his next project. Durk has been teasing his album The Voice for months, and when he recently thanked fans for sending him love for his birthday, he confirmed that the album was complete. We'll all have to wait just a bit longer for more information about when it's scheduled to hit streaming services, but we expect The Voice will come sooner than later.

Durkio's Friday (October 30) single "Stay Down" features friends 6LACK and Young Thug, and the release of the track follows last month's drop, "The Voice." Both songs were released on the heels of Lil Durk's standout feature on Drake's "Laugh Now, Cry Later," so fans are anticipating what he has in store. Stream "Stay Down" to listen to the melodic deliveries of these three artists and share your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

If you love me would you tell me that you ride for me?

Keep it gangsta, would you die for me?

Let you shop, you go get all designer, yeah

Double up the Rolls, let you ride over here, money ties over here

Mob ties over here, I can load you down with supplies over here